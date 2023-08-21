Naidu, Lokesh find fault with Jagan on Margadarsi witch-hunt

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and its general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday found fault with chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for booking false cases against Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited. They said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was in frustration as people were turning against him ahead of the 2024 general election. Because of this frustration, Jagan Mohan Reddy was destroying Margadarsi, which was built in six decades on the trust of the people.

The TDP chief said that the attack on Margadarsi was nothing but an attack on Eenadu group. The attack on Margadarsi was aimed at hitting the financial roots of the Eenadu group, he said. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was haunting his critics as his father.

Chandrababu Naidu said that destruction of institutions with high reputation for political reasons was not a healthy practice. He also blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to destroy the media for exposing his failures and giving facts to the people.

He called upon the people to understand the political witch-hunt politics of Jagan and teach him a lesson in the next general election. He said that Jagan’s actions were posing a threat to the very existence of democracy. His haunt on the media was not a healthy practice, the TDP chief said and asked the officials who were following the diktat of Jagan to restrain from destroying the institution.

Meanwhile, Lokesh, who entered Gannavaram Assembly constituency on Monday with his Yuva Galam padayatra blamed Jagan for targeting Ramoji Rao. He said that Ramoji Rao had been in public life for several decades and was never pointed out by any government.

He said that the media is expected to play an opposition role and blamed Jagan for not taking criticism of the media as democratic role of the fourth estate. Stating that Eenadu had been strictly following the media role, he heckled Jagan’s Sakshi media for its biased role. He said Sakshi had been spreading lies unlike Eenadu and maintained that people of the Telugu states are aware of the difference.

He called upon the people to condemn the attack on Eenadu and Margadarsi headed by Ramoji Rao.