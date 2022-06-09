Godse Trailer: Powerpacked dialogues

Advertisement

Talented actor Satya Dev’s upcoming film Godse is all set to hit the screens on June 17. The film has been postponed many times owing to unanticipated circumstances. Now it is finally coming to theatres. Ahead of the film’s release makers are now busy promoting the film.

The teaser, which was posted a long time ago, has maintained interest in the film. To spark people’s interest, the makers unveiled a intriguing trailer today. The Mega Prince Varun Tej unveiled the trailer and extend his warm and positive wishes to the team of Godse.

This 1 minute 52 seconds is not revealing any key details, but it creates an impact. Satya Dev’s dialogues in the trailer are likely to gain more traction after the film’s release. In Godse, Satya Dev has more action sequences than in his previous films.

The film is Satya Dev and Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi’s second collaboration after Bluff Master. The film is produced by C. Kalyan under the banner of CK Screens.