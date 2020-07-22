Governor upheld sanctity of Constitution, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday welcomed Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan’s order asking the YSRCP Government to implement the AP High Court’s order for the reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). He asserted that the Governor has upheld the sanctity of the Indian Constitution and the dignity of the courts of justice. He has underlined the significance of Article 243 K(2) that specifies the Governor’s role in determining tenure of the SEC.

The TDP chief, in a series of Twitter posts here, said that Mr. Ramesh Kumar postponed the local body elections to rescue the people in view of impending threat from Coronavirus infections at that time. Though he took that decision to prevent major health risk to the voters, he was removed in violation of the Constitution. With the intervention of the court, it was fortunate that the government’s unlawful action was halted as of now.

Demanding stringent action against those responsible for the removal of SEC, Mr. Naidu appealed to the YSRCP regime to realise its mistakes at least now and stop pursuing its adamant and unilateral actions. The government should cooperate with the SEC in conducting a free and fair election for the local bodies. The autonomy of the Election Commission should be protected in the long-term interests of democracy.

Mr. Naidu recalled how the ruling YSRCP leaders resorted to violence and attacks on the Opposition candidates in the local polls held prior to the virus outbreak. The ruling party leaders’ attacks brought disrepute to the State. The existence of four pillars of democracy was in question. Legislature, judiciary, administration and media all came under attack.