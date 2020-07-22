Koratala Siva-Allu Arjun’s crucial meeting in August

Top director Koratala Siva had to sit idle for two years and right after he started the shoot of Acharya, coronavirus spoiled and delayed his plans. It is well aware that Koratala Siva met Allu Arjun and the duo discussed about teaming up for a film. Koratala Siva is not ready to take any breaks after the release of Acharya. He is working on multiple scripts and decided to start the shoot of his next as per the availability of the actor.

Koratala Siva is currently working on a script for Allu Arjun. The talented writer and director will meet Allu Arjun and will narrate him the draft before he heads for the shoot of Acharya. Allu Arjun too is keen to take a call once the narration process is done. The meeting is scheduled to take place during the mid of August. Koratala Siva is keen to commence the shoot of Acharya from September in a temple set that is currently being erected.