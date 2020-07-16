Govt gave false report to NHRC on Anna Canteens, says Yanamala

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has termed it as a betrayal on the part of the Jaganmohan Reddy government to tell the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that Anna Canteens have not been closed down in Andhra Pradesh. The government was not only betraying the poor workers, daily wage coolies and others but also the national level Constitutional institutions like the NHRC. The ruling party was insensitive and indifferent to the need for ensuring justice to the very poorer sections with whose votes it came to power.

In a statement here, the Opposition Leader in Council pointed out that by not releasing funds, the Jagan Reddy regime has caused the Anna Canteens to shut down. This was despite the fact that the Canteens served food at just Rs. 5 to poor workers. Just like Praja Vedika, the Anna Canteens project was also demolished in the State. CM Jaganmohan Reddy himself holds the remote control in his hands for carrying out all these demolitions and destruction.

Condemning the government for giving false report to NHRC, Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that the ruling party was obviously crushing the pro-poor Anna Canteens just because they were introduced during the Chandrababu regime. While in Opposition, the CM went on spreading false information about the TDP but even after coming to power, Mr Jagan Reddy was continuing his vicious misinformation campaigns. The CM was solely responsible for demolition of institutions and systems. He was the pilot and co-pilot of this regime with none else having any say in the decision-making at any level.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu condemned the attack by YCP leaders on a Dalit judge which reflected absence of security to the weaker sections under the autocratic and oppressive Jagan Reddy rule. It was clear that the Chittoor-based YCP leaders were behind the attack on the judge. It was nothing but an attack on the judiciary. But, the AP police were not filing a case based on the complaint given by the judge. There was no securrity to the common man when a judge was himself facing such victimisation. A thorough and unbiased probe should be held.

The TDP leader said that the Sand Corporation was yet another scheme to commit an employment scam for rehabilitating the ruling YCP leaders and activists. This would not bring any benefit to the common public.

Already, the people faced untold miseries because of sand shortage even as the construction workers passed through starvation and suicides. There is no need for a sand corporation when there is an existing mining corporation. It is well known how the government has crushed the BC, SC, ST welfare corporations by not giving any funds for them.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu flayed the government for not handing over the completed houses to the poor beneficiaries even after the High Court has passed strictures against it. The court has found fault with the government for not giving current connections in the past 14 months of its regime. Over 8 lakh houses were not being handed over to the beneficiaries just because those houses were constructed under the TDP rule.