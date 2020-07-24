Govt simply watching as people are dying on roads: Lokesh

Former Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed concern that nobody was taking responsibility to provide timely medical care to the patients suffering from severe Coronavirus symptoms in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Lokesh termed it as inhuman that Covid patient Raja did not get any treatment though his family members prayed for help for over 8 hours in front of a hospital at Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district. As a result, the patient died under the tree within the hospital premises there.

In a statement here, the former Minister accused the YSRCP government of acting in a condemnable manner when the people were falling victim and dying on the roads because of the dreaded virus. The Dharmavaram incident exposed the deteriorating situation that was prevailing all over the state. It was obvious that CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s Corona publicity gimmicks were not saving the people’s lives.

Mr. Lokesh charged the government with negligence at a time when it should have been extending much needed help to the people. The death of Raja in Anantapuram reflected the inefficiency of the ruling party and its inability to create confidence in the people. Family members waited for treatment on the road inside the hospital premises. Eventually, Raja died in the hands of his wife whose grief was inconsolable. At least now, the YSRCP government should wake from its slumber and come to the people’s rescue.