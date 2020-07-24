Respect SC verdict on Ramesh Kumar or face Article 356: RRR

YSRCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha member Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict reinstating Nimmaggada Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

The Andhra Pradesh government should at least honour the verdict and initiate steps to continue Ramesh Kumar as the SEC, Raju stated. “The Supreme Court has safeguarded the constitutional provisions and values. At least now, the Andhra Pradesh government should realise that hasty decisions will result in humiliation and bring disgrace. The government should understand that it has limited powers. It should understand that the constitution is above the government,” he pointed out.

Raju cautioned the Andhra Pradesh government not to arrive at a situation where Article 356 of the Constitution could be enforced to dismiss the government if it fails to implement the court orders. “The government is unwilling to accept my advice and suggestions. There are several advisors in the government. They do not seem to give proper guidance and advice to the government. These advisors are misleading Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who is taking wrong decisions based on the wrong advice. It is also unfortunate that several leaders are lowering the dignity of the courts and judges by posting objectionable and contemptuous posts in social media. There are some people in the party who are backing the leaders making such remarks against the judiciary instead of warning them not to lower the dignity of the courts and judges. This is most unfortunate,” Raju pointed out.

The YSRCP Lok Sabha member also pointed out that the courts and judges are closely watching and following the happenings in Andhra Pradesh. “It is foolhardy to think that the courts will keep quiet as mute spectators. At least now, the government should realise its follies and honour the court verdicts else it may have to face Article 356. The government has not implemented the Governor’s directive, at least it should respect the Supreme Court verdict. Ramesh Kumar has taken the right decision in postponing the elections to civic bodies. Already a wrong message was sent to the people in this issue. Chief Minister should put a full stop to the entire episode,” Raju advised.

While Ramesh Kumar took the wise decision to put off civic body polls, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made reckless statements such as “we have to live with the virus. Parcetamol and bleaching powder is enough to combat the pandemic. Currently, the Covid-19 situation in the state is alarming. If every single person gets coronavirus, the entire money allocated in the Budget should be spent on Arogyasri. The government should feel responsible and desist from making such statements on Covid-19 and initiate serious measures to combat the pandemic. The Chief Minister should lead by example and wear a mask,” Raju gave his piece of mind.

Raju had not been seeing eye-to-eye on various policy decisions of the Jagan government, including implementation of English medium in government schools, TTD’s proposed move to sell Sri Vari assets, wide-spread Christian conversions in AP, illegal sand mining and various corrupt deals.

The YSRCP viewed Raju’s suggestions as anti-party activities and issued a show-cause notice. In his reply, Raju stated that the show-cause notice lacked legal sanctity. The YSRCP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and moved a disqualification petition against Raju. On his part, Raju had met several central BJP leaders seeking central police protection apprehending a threat to his life from his own party leaders. He had met President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. Raju had also moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Delhi High Court in this regard.