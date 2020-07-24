Change in wedding plans for Rana Daggubati

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati is all set to get hitched to Miheeka Bajaj. The grand wedding will take place on August 8th and Taj Falaknuma Palace was locked as the venue by both the families. As per the latest update, the families have come up with a new plan after the spread of coronavirus is huge. The wedding venue is said to be changed and it would take place in Rana’s residence.

Suresh Babu felt that it would be safe and comfortable to have the event at home. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka will have a chance to invite limited guests because of the pandemic. The entire family members along with limited guests would attend the wedding. Rana Daggubati is on a break and he would resume the shoot of Viraata Parvam soon which is in the final stages of shoot. Rana Daggubati has Hiranyakashyapa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake to start soon.