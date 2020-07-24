Pic Talk: Ultra glamorous Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan never hesitates to show off her curves and for photoshoots, she explodes like a bombshell. Shruti Haasan looked ultra-glamorous for the photoshoot of the leading magazine GQ. She sizzled in a skintight leather skirt and looked super hot in the click. Her killing looks and tangled hair made her look stunning in the click. Shruti Haasan posed for GQ in the past. She is all set to return back to the sets of Ravi Teja’s Krack and she already landed in Hyderabad to resume the shoot.

