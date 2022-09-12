Group of Ministers to Finalize 125 Feet BR Ambedkar’s Statue

The proposed 125 feet Dr. BR Ambedkar statue to be finalized by the Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Meruga Nagarjuna, Minister for Social Welfare and Chairman of Ambedkar Statue Construction Committee on Tuesday. They are visiting New Delhi, where a clay replica statue is developed at a museum. Ministers along with concerned officials will finalize the Statue, if the clay statue fits the requirement. The government of Andhra Pradesh has proposed to erect the statue at PWD grounds in Vijayawada and construction works for that are already commenced.

In fact, the previous government, during the regime of then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also proposed construction of Ambedkar Smruti Vanam and Convention centre in which a memorial library, dhyan kendram and open air theatre on about more than 20 acres in Amaravati capital city. But, that proposal was discarded by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after the YSRCP came into power.

In a statement on Monday, Meruga Nagarjuna said that, the GoM include, Kottu Satyanarayana, Dy CM and Minister for Endowments, Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Education and Adimulam Suresh, Minister for Urban Development, along with concerned officials were leaving to New Delhi to finalize the proposed 125 feet statue. Once, they finalize the statue, then the construction of the same would commence in Vijayawada.