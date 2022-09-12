Bigg boss Day8: Nomination with a twist

Bigg boss gave a twist to the nomination process this time. Bigg boss told that each housemate can nominate only one person instead of two. However, captain Baladitya can nominate two persons.

Nomination process:

Arohi nominated Adi Reddy for not having rapport with her. Adi retaliated Arohi by questioning her decision that she should have actually nominated someone who doesn’t perform well.

Srihan nominated Geethu for her language.

Faima nominated Revant for showing short temper.

Adi nominated Marina-Rohit couple for not being able to play well despite having 2 brains. They retaliated by nominating Adi.

Arjun nominated Revanth for his behaviour.

Neha nominated Geethu for her nagging behaviour.

Chanti nominated Geethu. But it looks like these two contestants coming from Jabardast seem to have some problem even before coming to the house.

Abhinayasri as well as Sri Satya nominated Shani for not expressing his real emotions and playing safe game.

Sudeepa nominated Geethu for not adjusting well with the housemates.

Surya nominated Geethu for being too strategic.

Keerthi nominated Revant for avoiding her in the discussions.

Raj nominated Revant for his arrogance.

Revant nominated Geethu for her non ethical behaviour.

Inaya nominated Adi for not mingling with others.

Shani retaliated by nominating Abhinayasri.

Vasanthi nominated Faima for not treating her well.

Baladitya nominated Shani and Raj and said that he is confident that both of these are strong contestants.

Raj, shani, Abhinayasri, Rohit, Faima, Geethu and Revant are in the final nominations. Most of the housemates had bitter arguments with Geethu and Revant.