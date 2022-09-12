Telangana BJP chief embarks on fourth phase of padayatra

BJP’s Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay said on Monday that his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ would continue irrespective of whether the police give permission for it.

Sanjay launched the fourth phase of his ‘padayatra’ at Quthbullapur near Hyderabad after offering prayers at the Chittaramma temple along with BJP national General Secretary Sunil Bansal, the party’s in-charge for Telangana.

Addressing the inaugural public meeting, Sanjay said he would not stop his padayatra despite the obstacles being created by the state government as his march enjoys full support of the people.

Describing Qutubullapur as ‘Mini India’, he said people here are facing problems due to the inefficient governance of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He also alleged that Chief Minister KCR’s family is demanding share in the industries and as a result industries ate shifting to other states.

Sanjay said by constructing a few flyovers, the government is claiming development in Hyderabad, but even light rains result in overflowing of drains in the city.

The BJP leader reacted strongly to KCR’s allegation that the BJP government at the Centre wants to install meters to agricultural pump sets through the Electricity Amendment Act.

He threw a challenge that if the Bill talks of installing meters, he would resign.

“If KCR fails to prove his claim, he should resign,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that the CM’s official residence turns into a ‘bar’ every night, adding that it is used only as a ‘bar’ and not as ‘Praja Durbar’.

The fourth phase of the padyatra will cover eight Assembly constituencies in 10 days during which Sanjay plans to walk 115 km.

The fourth phase will cover Qutubullapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies.

During this phase, Sanjay would focus on civic issues. The non-allocation of Rajiv Swagruha houses which have been lying vacant, 2BHK houses not being constructed, damaged roads, traffic congestion, encroachment of lakes and pollution will be among the issues to be raised by the BJP leader.

In the three phases of his padayatra, Sanjay had walked through 40 Assembly constituencies. He had interacted with the people and enquired about the problems faced by them.

Earlier, Praja Sangrama Yatra pramukh G. Manohar Reddy said they applied for permission to all three police commissionerates (Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda), but did not receive the permission. He said they would go ahead with the padayatra as scheduled as they believe that the permission is deemed to have been given.

Manohar Reddy said that if the state government tries to create any hurdles, they will approach the high court as they did during the third phase.