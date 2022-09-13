Adivi Sesh’s hilarious satire on Regina Cassandra

During the promotions of Saakini Daakini, Regina Cassandra made some sensational comments saying Men and Maggi are of two minutes. This drew different meanings and her video byte kept trending on social media. During the pre-release event of the film, Adivi Sesh reminded about her comments saying “A lot of people including Nandini Reddy says that I take a long time to complete my films and I have a lot of stamina. This is just for your comment on Maggi and men” told Regina.

This short video byte is now trending on social media circles. Regina had a loud smile for the comments of Adivi. Saakini Daakini is the remake of Hollywood film Midnight Runners and the film is releasing this Friday. Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas played the lead roles in this crime thriller. Sudheer Varma is the director and Suresh Babu produced the film.