SS Rajamouli reveals the genre of Mahesh Babu’s Film

SS Rajamouli participated in the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 after his latest offering RRR gained global recognition. During his interaction on the platform, SS Rajamouli revealed that he would direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film and the shoot starts next year. Rajamouli also revealed that the film is a ‘Globetrotting Action Adventure’. There are a lot of rumors going about the film and Rajamouli confirmed the genre of the film. There are reports that the film will be shot across various locales of the globe.

Rajamouli is currently working on the script of this film for now. Mahesh will complete the shoot of Trivikram’s film by the end of February and he will prepare himself for the shoot of Rajamouli’s film. A two-month workshop for the film will be held by Rajamouli. The regular shoot is expected to commence in May next year. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget film that will have an international release along with a wide Indian release.