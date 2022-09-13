Ravi Teja’s Eagle is a Hollywood Remake?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja turned out to be a signing spree and he is not much bothered about the result of his films. The actor is working without breaks and he is shooting for three projects. The release dates of these films Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura are yet to be announced. Ravi Teja will head for the shoot of his next film that is titled Eagle. Cinematographer turned director Karthik Ghattamaneni will direct this stylish action entertainer and the shoot starts in Poland in October.

The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood film John Wick. Ravi Teja is convinced with the adaptation made by Karthik and he signed the project. Anupama Parameshwaran is finalized as the leading lady and People Media Factory will produce this prestigious project. Anupama is back with a bang with Karthikeya 2 and the actress is signing more films. She even hiked her fee for all her upcoming movies.