Half a dozen projects lined up for Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja bounced back with Krack that released for Sankranthi this year. The veteran actor even hiked his fee and he completed the shoot of Khiladi which is aimed for release soon. He took up an action entertainer in the direction of Sharath Mandava. The shoot commenced recently and came to a halt because of the ongoing coronavirus. Ravi Teja also gave his nod for Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a comic entertainer which was delayed. The shoot commences this year and People Media Factory are on board to produce the film.

Ravi Teja recently gave his nod for Vamsi Krishna for an interesting film. Vamsi last directed Manchu Lakshmi’s Dongaata. Ravi Teja also is holding talks with Vakkantham Vamsi for an action thriller and the script work is happening currently. Anil Ravipudi also narrated an interesting script to Ravi Teja and the duo will work together once they are done with their current projects. The film may be the sequel for their super hit film Raja The Great. Maruthi who missed to work with Ravi Teja for Pakka Commercial will work together soon. Maruthi will pen a script for Ravi Teja soon and the project may happen in 2023. Ravi Teja has six films lined up including the one which is in shooting mode.