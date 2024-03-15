Hanuman OTT Delay: Prasanth Varma Responds

Hanuman is the biggest hit of the year in Telugu cinema. The film raked massive money and surpassed several biggies of Tollywood. The film’s digital streaming rights are acquired by Zee Studios and there is no official announcement about the digital release. Several fans have been waiting for the date and announcement. Speculations confused the audience and rumors started that there are differences between the makers and the digital partner. The film’s director Prasanth Varma responded about the delay in the digital streaming of Hanuman.

“#HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!” posted Prasanth Varma. The film featured Teja Sajja in the lead role and is a super hero film. Niranjan Reddy is the producer of Hanuman.