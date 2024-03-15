Congress meeting deferred to March 16

The AP Congress had postponed its public meeting in Visakhapatnam to March 16. The meeting was initially planned for March 15.

Congress top leaders including AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, are scheduled to address the public meeting. A number of Congress senior leaders from the state were also scheduled to address the public meeting.

However, the party, for reasons best known to the leadership, had postponed the meeting to March 16. As usual, the party senior leaders will attend the meeting.

The public meeting is scheduled to pass a couple of resolutions at the end. The resolutions included one against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the other on the grant of a railway zone for Visakhapatnam.

The Congress is making its moves fast in Andhra Pradesh ever since Y S Sharmila took over the reins. Sharmila had toured the entire state in the last couple of months. She had also addressed street corner meetings during her whirlwind tour.

She is targeting the ruling YSR Congress for its failure to get the special category status to the state. She is also targeting the ruling party for its failures on different fronts. She had been criticizing chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on debts, development and welfare of the people.

She had also started receiving applications from the aspirants to contest the Assembly and Parliament elections. She had almost completed receiving the applications. She is expected to send the same to the steering committee that would finalize the candidates for the elections.