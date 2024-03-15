Grand wedding in Daggubati’s Family

Telugu360
A grand wedding is going to be celebrated in the family of Daggubatis. Venkatesh’s second daughter Hayavahini will tie the knot to Vijayawada-based Nishanth today in Hyderabad. Several celebrities are invited and Venkatesh hosted a lavish cocktail party last night for his close friends and family members. The party took place in Ramanaidu Studios while the wedding will take place this evening in a Convention Centre in Narsingi. There would be a grand reception in Vijayawada from Nishanth’s family. He is a doctor based in the city.

All the family members of Venkatesh are present. Venkatesh is on a break from work and he has been planning all these wedding arrangements for the past few days. He will soon join the sets of Rana Naidu 2 for Netflix. Venkatesh signed a family entertainer to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and the shoot commences in June. The untitled film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2025 release.

