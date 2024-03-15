Big update from Ram Charan’s Next

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan joined the next schedule of Game Changer today in Vizag. The shooting formalities are expected to be wrapped up very soon and Charan will shift his focus on his next film. Buchi Babu will direct this interesting sports drama and a grand launch for the film will take place in Hyderabad on March 20th. The shoot of the film will start in May as per the update. Ram Charan will undergo a transformation before he joins the sets of this untitled film.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this pan-Indian film and some of the top technicians like AR Rahman, Rathnavelu are working for the film. Buchi Babu and his team have done some extensive pre-production work for the project. Vridhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will produce this big-budget project and the film is expected to have a 2025 release.