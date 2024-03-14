Lakshminarayana gets torch light symbol

CBI former joint director (JD) and Jai Bharat National Party president V V Lakshminarayana was given torch light as his party’s election symbol for the coming general election. He would use this symbol for both the Assembly and Parliament seats.

The Election Commission of India had taken the decision to allocate a torch light symbol for the Jai Bharat National Party, which was founded by Lakshminarayana a couple of months ago. He is currently planning to contest all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Parliament seats for the coming general election.

Lakshminarayana took up the cause of corruption-free elections and administration. He is voicing against corruption in the administration and wants to bring it down to the zero level. He is also opposing distribution of money in the elections.

Lakshminarayana made an appeal to the people to reject money from the candidates in the coming general elections. He said that elections should be held in a free and fair manner and there should not be any scope for corruption.

The former CBI Joint Director had toured the entire state in the last three months. He also picked up some candidates for his party. He is likely to release the list of his candidates once the election commission issues notification for the general election.

Lakshminarayana contested for the MP seat from Visakhapatnam on Jana Sena in the 2019 general election. However, after the election, he parted ways with Pawan Kalyan. He remained neutral for some time and then floated the Jai Bharat National Party.

He opened his party office in Vijayawada and is running the party activities from here for the past three months. He thanked the Election Commission for giving him the common symbol for the Assembly and Parliament elections.