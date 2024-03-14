Jagan releases Rs.629 Cr for EBC Nestham

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.629.37crore towards the third tranche of YSR EBC Nestham benefiting 4, 19, 583 women with Rs.15, 000 each.

The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of women aged between 45 to 60 years belonging to poor Kshatriya, Arya Vaisya, Brahmana, Reddy, Kamma, Velama and other OC communities.

Addressing a public meeting before releasing the amount with the click of a button at Banaganapalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Government has been implementing the scheme though it was not mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto as poverty has no caste.

Castigating the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP electoral alliance, the Chief Minister said that the three parties have again come together to cheat people as they did during the 2014 polls.

Listing out the poll promises defaulted by the TDP after forging alliance and sharing election campaign platforms with Jana Sena and BJP in 2014, and circulating signed manifesto copies door to door, he said the tripartite alliance cheated people by not implementing the promises made on loan waiver of farmers and self help groups, dissolution of belt shops, job for every house and unemployment allowance.

Instead of forming women protection force as promised, the TDP Government allowed call money sex racket in Vijayawada and also defaulted on Maha Lakshmi, Pandanti Bidda, Kuteera Lakshmi schemes and failed to provide Rs.100 subsidy on each LPG cylinder, smart cell phones to poor women and cycles for Class X girls from poor families.

While TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has no credibility, his alliance partner and foster son Pawan Kalyan has no values, he said, adding that they have joined hands with BJP to take people for a ride.

The political cheats and jugglers, along with the support of their friendly and rotten media have declared a war against the poor, he said, adding that the welfare schemes will continue only YSRCP retains power and Jagan continues as Chief Minister.

Asking the people to see the difference between TDP and YSRCP Governments, he said while TDP has thrown its elections manifesto into the dust bin, YSRCP Government transparently implemented welfare programmes and disbursed Rs. 2.70 lakh crore through DBT welfare programmes fulfilling 99 per cent of its election promises. He said a lion’s share of this went to women only.

He said a whopping Rs 1, 89,000 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of women in the last 58 months and said the Government spent Rs.1877crore on EBC Nestham alone.

Government implemented YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Amma Vodi, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham and several other programmes aiming at economic empowerment of women and so far 42.74 lakh women have benefitted from these schemes, he said.

It is only after YSRCP came to power that election manifestos started getting credibility, he said, adding that a vote for the TDP-led alliance will only result in the rebirth of Janma Bhoomi committees and corruption.

Speaking about the reforms implemented by the Government, social pensions are being door-delivered with the active and committed support of the village and ward secretariats and volunteers, he said, asking the people to see the qualitative and quantitative difference between TDP and YSRCP rules.

“If you feel that you have benefitted from the Government, you become my star campaigner and army and bring victory to YSRCP in the elections by teaching a fitting lesson to the opportunistic alliances,” he urged them.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 100core for an irrigation project as sought by the local MLA and YSRCP candidate Rami Reddy and called upon people to bless him in the elections.