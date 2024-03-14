Ajith, Mythri’s Good Bad Ugly For Pongal

Hero Ajith Kumar will be doing a Telugu-Tamil bilingual with director Adhik Ravichandran. Mythri Movie Makers, the top production house that has been making multi-lingual movies of late will bankroll the project.

The makers today announced the film’s title. An attention-grabbing title Good Bad Ugly is finalized for the movie being mounted on a large canvas. The title poster is designed amazingly. Ugly is designed as a knuckle punch with blood stains, whereas the other elements we can observe are barbed wire fencing, guns, etc.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will score the music, while Abinandhan Ramanujam will handle the cinematography with Vijay Velukutty taking care of the editing department.

The regular shoot of Good Bad Ugly commences in June, whereas the movie will have a Pongal release in 2025.