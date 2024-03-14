Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pitapuram

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that he would contest the coming general election from Pitapuram Assembly constituency in the Godavari districts. Participating in the party’s formation day celebrations at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan said that he had no plans to contest for the Parliament.

He said he would go to the Assembly this time. He had made up his mind to contest from Pitapuram Assembly seat.

The Jana Sena chief had already cleared the names of six candidates out of 21 Assembly seats that the party would be contesting. He named Panchakarla Ramesh from Pendurthi, Sundarapu Vijayakumar from Yalamanchili, Vamsikrishna Yadav from Visakhapatnam South, Bolisetti Srinivasa from Tadepalligudem, Patchamatla Dharma Raju from Unguturu, Bommidi Nayakar from Narasapuram, Pulaparthi Ramajaneyulu from Bhimavaram, Deva Varaprasad from Razole, Arani Srinivas from Tirupati, Kandula Durgesh from Nidadavolu, Pantham Nanaji from Kakinada rural, Lokam Madhavi from Nellimarla Assembly constituency.

The Jana Sena chief was expected to release his second list today but named only a few candidates for the Assembly seats. The Opposition TDP had named 30 candidates in the second list. The party has to release another 23 candidates list to complete its share of 144 Assembly seats in alliance.

While Jana Sena chief was also expected to release the list, he preferred not to release any at this point of time. He is taking time to fill the names and find the right candidates. He sought 24 Assembly seats but got just 21 seats.

Though the TDP had given him initially 24 Assembly seats, he had to sacrifice three seats to the BJP in alliance. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made the Jana Sena give three seats from its share to the BJP, while the TDP itself had given just one seat.