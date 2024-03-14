I&B Ministry blocks 18 OTT platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) banned 18 OTT platforms who are actively producing pornographic content along with vulgar, obscene and other content. 18 OTT platforms along with 19 web portals and 10 apps and 57 social media accounts have been disabled from accessing. “The recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in consultation with other Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights,” told the official statement.

“It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance,” told the statement. Here is the list of banned OTT platforms:

Dreams Films

Voovi

Yessma

Uncut Adda

Tri Flicks

X Prime

Neon X VIP

Besharams

Hunters

Rabbit

Xtramood

Nuefliks

MoodX

Mojflix

Hot Shots VIP

Fugi

Chikooflix

Prime Play