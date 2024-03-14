Pooja Hegde aiming a Strong Comeback

Pooja Hegde was once the busiest actress in Telugu cinema. She walked out of Guntur Kaaram due to unknown reasons and the actress is yet to announce her next Telugu film. A series of debacles also haunted the actress and young beauties like Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary bagged more offers. Pooja Hegde is aiming a strong comeback in Telugu. There are rumors that the actress is considered for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film to be directed by Atlee. Though the discussions are in the initial stages, the final call would be taken at a later stage.

Pooja Hegde worked with Allu Arjun in films like DJ and Ala Vaikunthapurramyuloo. Allu Arjun too may consider working with Pooja Hegde. The actress is looking for such a biggie to bounce back and turn busy in Telugu cinema. Pooja Hegde is busy with a couple of Hindi films but none of them are crazy films.