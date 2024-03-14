Khaidi 2 Loading Soon

Khaidi is one of the best films in Karthi’s career and Lokesh Kanagaraj created a sensation with this film. Lokesh Kanagaraj went on to direct films like Master, Vikram and Leo. He is one director in huge demand. On his birthday, Tamil production house KVN Productions announced a new film without revealing any information about the lead actor or the film. The team is all set to start Khaidi 2 which was delayed due to the commitments of Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shoot of the film commences next year and more details will be announced soon.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on the script for Rajinikanth and the shoot starts in April. The film will have a release at the end of this year. On the other side, Karthi is quite busy with Mei Azhagan and Vaa Vaathiyaare.