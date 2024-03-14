Atlee and Allu Arjun Film Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule. He is in talks with several directors but the developments say that Allu Arjun will work with Atlee and the project rolls this year. Atlee narrated the basic plot and the scriptwork is happening currently. Atlee will work on the complete script and he will narrate it to Bunny later this year. The shooting formalities too will start this year and the film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.

There are reports that Sun Pictures is on board to produce this high voltage action drama and Allu Arjun, Atlee are quoting record remunerations. Atlee scored a super hit with Jawan last year that featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Allu Arjun’s last film Pushpa: The Rise too was a super hit and the film also made huge money in Hindi. The combo of Allu Arjun and Atlee will generate terrific buzz in all the terms.