Engaged: Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak

The news broke out a couple of days ago and young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram got engaged to his lady love Rahasya Gorak last night in Hyderabad. The event had limited attendance and the wedding would be a destination one this year. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak worked together in Rajavaru Ranigaru which also marked their debut film as actors. They have been in a relationship for five years after which they decided to get married. After a series of debacles, Kiran Abbavaram slowed down and he is focused on his upcoming films. He is yet to announce his next film officially.

