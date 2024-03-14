Trisha to surprise in a Cameo?

Tamil beauty Trisha is quite busy with multiple films. She is also making her Tollywood comeback with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and there are strong rumors that she is the leading lady in Venkatesh’s upcoming film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. As per the ongoing buzz, Trisha will be seen in a cameo role in Vijay’s upcoming film GOAT. Trisha has shot for her role recently along with the cast. Trisha shot for a couple of days and she will be seen in a scene along with a song. Venkat Prabhu is the director of this actioner.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Prabhu Deva, Prashanth and Sneha will be seen in other important roles. The film produced by AGS Entertainment is slated for release this year. Vijay will work for one more film after GOAT before he makes his full time entry into politics.