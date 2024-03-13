TDP to release second list on March 14?

The opposition TDP is planning to release its second list of candidates for the coming general election on March 14. The party had already released the first list a couple of days ago with 94 names.

The TDP is contesting 144 Assembly seats in alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP. While the Jana Sena is contesting 21 Assembly seats, the BJP will be contesting 10 Assembly seats. The BJP will be contesting six Parliament seats leaving two for the Jana Sena. The TDP, the big brother in the alliance, will be contesting 17 Parliament seats.

The TDP has to release 50 new names for the Assembly segments. It is also likely that the Jana Sena and the BJP are to release their names on the same day. The Jana Sena had already announced the party tickets to a couple of leaders who have joined the party in the last three days.

The Jana Sena had announced tickets to Pulaparthy Ramanajaneyulu alias Anji Babu for Bhimavaram, Kothapally Subbarayudu for Narasapuram and Ganta Narahari for Tirupati. These leaders joined the Jana Sena earlier this week.

The BJP national leadership is holding talks with the party state leaders on giving tickets. The BJP gained 10 Assembly and six Parliament seats. The party is to name the candidates for these seats and the leaders are busy holding consultations with the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu is busy picking up candidates for the 50 Assembly seats to be declared. Leaving the 21 seats given to the Jana Sena and 10 seats to the BJP, the TDP chief has to name the 50 candidates from the TDP.

He had assured rehabilitation of those TDP leaders who would be losing their seats to the Jana Sena and the BJP in alliance. He wanted the TDP leaders to be prepared to sacrifice their seats in the larger interests of the state. He said that the party would recognise their sacrifice and do justice to them once the party forms the government in the state after the elections.