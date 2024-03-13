HC order on APPSC is a slap on Jagan’s face, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday came down heavily on Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, for ‘vandalising’ the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and said that Jagan has turned the APPSC into YCPSP.

Lokesh, in a release here felt that the High Court order cancelling the Group-1 mains of 2018 is a slap on the face of Jagan. The YSRCP gang has changed 49,000 answer-sheets sabotaging the aspirants of Group-1, he added.

Welcoming the High Court order on Group-1 mains, Lokesh said that Jagan has cheated the youth by not fulfilling the promise that he had made to them that the job calendar would be released on January 1 every year with all the details on vacancies. The evaluation of the answer-sheets was done in the most irresponsible way thus seriously hampering the future of the youth, he stated.

Recalling that notification to fill 169 Group-1 posts was released in 2018 and the exam was conducted in a transparent way, Lokesh said that the YSRCP that came to power later has resorted to various irregularities in the evaluation of the answer-sheets of the mains exam. Several relatives of the senior YSRCP leaders, who do not have even basic qualifications, are holding key positions in the APPSC thus transforming it into YCPSP, he remarked.

The YSRCP totally manipulated the prelims and the mains exams of Group-1 who were, in fact, got selected when the exams were conducted during the TDP regime and the posts were allotted to the henchmen of the YSRCP leaders though they were not qualified, Lokesh observed. He asked as to why the YSRCP Government is silent on the charges being levelled against the ruling dispensation.

Lokesh, in the press note promised to fill all the vacancies in various Government wings in the most transparent way and all the vacancies will be filled rigidly following the High Court order. He asked the Group-1 aspirants not to get disappointed as the coming TDP-Jana Sena-BJP government will take all measures to fill the vacancies.