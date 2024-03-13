People’s victory is agenda of alliance, says Naidu

Maintaining that the victory of the people and the State should move on progressive path is the agenda of the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday said that the Centre’s assistance is needed to rebuild the State which got totally destructed with the YSRCP rule.

Launching the kalalakurekkalu.com website after the Kalalaku Rekkalu programme was launched by his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari on the International Women’s Day on March 6, Chandrababu Naidu expressed serious concern that the State moved backward by 30 years with the atrocious rule of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several girl students enrolled themselves on this occasion.

For rebuilding the State which is in deep distress, the cooperation of the Centre is needed, Mr Chandrababu said that those who follow destructive policies are not eligible for politics. Regretting that all sections of people are the victims of this Government, Mr Chandrababu said that had those who had succeeded him as the chief minister not continued the development, Hyderabad would not have progressed so well.

Had the construction of the Polavaram and Amaravathi been continued the condition of the State would not have been so bad now, he felt. Since lands were allocated, global educational institutions like VIT, SRM and Amrita University now Amaravathi have set up their units here, he added. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the YS|RCP should be defeated if the people should win.

Pointing out Minister, Vidudala Rajani, has been shifted from Chilakaluripet and she is replaced by one Mr Mallela Rajesh, the TDP supremo said that Rajani has accepted Rs 6.5 cr from the new candidate for which Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, acted as a middlemen. Now again Rajesh has been replaced with another person, Kavati Manohar, following which Rajesh is demanding his money to be paid back, he stated and asked whether the people have ever imagined such cheap politics in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu feels that the State has suffered more with Jagan than with bifurcation, Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP leaders who are feeling insecure now are trying to bring in differences among the three parties. “They are simply instigating the Jana Sena that it has accepted less number of Assembly seats and even asking the BJP as to why as a national party it has accepted such a small number of seats,” he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the alliance is going to create a sort of new trend in the State and said that the change of guard in the State is certain. He felt that the youth should now come onto the roads for their future and said that illegal cases are being foisted against every individual in the State.

No doubt, some leaders could not get the chance to contest in these elections due to the alliance, he said and promised proper recognition to them once the alliance is into power. Chandrababu Naidu said that TDP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is nothing new as the party was a partner in the NDA during the late Vajpayee’s regime. Also, during the 2014-19 too the party had an alliance with the NDA, he pointed out and said that except in the case of Special Category Status for the State there were no differences with the NDA at that time too.

Observing that this Government had not allocated land for the Railway Zone, Chandrababu Naidu said that he will work only for the welfare of the people and for the progress of the State. Pointing out that the financial reforms introduced in 1991 have become a blessing for the whole country, the TDP supremo said that he had introduced several reforms in the power sector due to which the power-cuts which were quite frequent earlier had been totally checked.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to extend interest-free loan facility for girl students to pursue their studies and said that the Kalalaku Rekkalu programme has been launched only to realise their dreams. Recalling several welfare programmes implemented during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said that his sole aim is that the youth should earn the highest income in the world.