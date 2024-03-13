End of atrocious rule soon, say alliance leaders

The TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance which is formed to realise the dreams of five crore people by ending the atrocious rule is going to create a history in the State.

The alliance leaders, under the stewardship of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi Pooja exactly at 9.32 am at Boppudi where the alliance is organising a massive public meeting on March 17 to be attended by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, besides TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, along with several other senior leaders of all the three parties. This apart, Lokesh also launched the other works being taken up at the meeting venue.

Since this is the first meeting being organised after the alliance, all the three parties have taken the programme as a prestigious one and the leaders recall that even in 2014 too the then alliance partners launched the election campaign in Guntur district which turned out to be a grand success. The alliance partners are moving ahead with the same sentiment for 2024 polls too.

Since all the top leaders of the three parties are going to address the public meeting to be attended by lakhs of people from across the State, Lokesh and leaders of other two parties on Wednesday discussed in detail the arrangements to be made for the programme being organised on a spacious 200 acres. Lokesh asked the organisers to ensure that no inconvenience of any kind is caused for anyone who is attending the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting included TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, former ministers, Pattipati Pulla Rao and Kanna Laxminarayana, senior TDP leaders like Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nakka Ananda Babu besides others. From the BJP, party leader Paturi Nagabhushanam, and from the Jana Sena party leader, Kalyanam Siva Srinivas and many others from the three parties were present.

Pattipati Pulla Rao expressed confidence that the YSRCP will be completely rooted out of the State and the people are eagerly waiting for the March 17 meeting. Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will be given a clear roadmap for the progress of the State, he added.

As the development of the State is not possible without the cooperation of the Centre, people want the alliance among the three parties, Pulla Rao said and stated that the Bopped meeting is going to create a history in the State politics. Mr Kommareddy Pattabiram said that a total of 130 members will be working in the 13 committees and the psycho rule demolition will begin on March 17.

The pathetic situation of the YSRCP reflects from the fact that in one Assembly segment the candidates have been replaced three times, Pattabhi said. People from any section of society are feeling secure in the YSRCP rule, he added.

Nagabhushanam said that the YSRCP is not getting even candidates to contest the upcoming polls and the alliance will work towards sending home Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who destroyed the State and all the three parties will work like Three Murthys for the development of the State.

Expressing confidence that the 2014 results are going to be repeated in the State, Jana Sena leader Nagaraju said that Jagan has demolished all sectors and the people are eagerly waiting for rebuilding the State. All the leaders made a fervent appeal to the people of the State to attend the March 17 meeting in large numbers and extend their solidarity with the alliance.