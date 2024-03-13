NBK109: Critically Acclaimed actors on Board

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for a mass entertainer and the film is tentatively titled NBK109. Bobby Kolli is the director of this mass entertainer. Bollywood star Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in this untitled film. Tamil director Gautam Vasudev Menon has been roped in for a crucial role and Dulquer Salman will be seen in a cameo role. As per the latest update, critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is roped in to play an important role. The cast of NBK109 is getting bigger and interesting everyday.

Several critically acclaimed actors are now roped in to play important roles in the film. Chandini Chowdary and Urvashi Rautela will be playing other important roles. Thaman is the music director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film is rumored to release for Dasara this year.