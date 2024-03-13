Megastar’s Social Drama Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for his next film Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film directed by Vassistha. The film is announced for January 10th 2025 release and Megastar is expected to complete the shoot of the film by June. He is holding talks with talented writer and director Harish Shankar for a film. BVS Ravi penned the story and Chiranjeevi gave his formal nod for the project. As per the update we hear, the film is a social drama with a strong message and it is laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Harish Shankar’s team is already working on the script and the shoot commences later this year. Sushmitha Konidela in association with People Media Factory will produce this project. An official announcement will be made soon. Harish Shankar is currently directing Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film is aimed for release this year. The film is the official remake of Bollywood film Raid. Harish Shankar will also resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Sardar Gabbar Singh.