Hari Hara Veera Mallu Power Glance: Perfectly Packed

Marking the birthday of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, the Power Glance from his upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu is released. It is a perfect birthday gift for his fans and is loaded well with action. Pawan Kalyan fights with a bunch of trained heavy fighters and beats them with ease. His swag and body language are the major highlights of the Power Glimpse. His thigh-slapping shot is a treat for everyone. The background score by MM Keeravani is elevating. On the whole, the Power Glance is perfectly packed and is the best birthday gift for Powerstar fans.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic film directed by Krish and produced by AM Ratnam. Keeping an end to all the speculations, the makers announced that the film will have a pan-Indian release next year in summer. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. Massive sets are constructed for the film and the shoot is expected to resume this month. Close to 50 percent of the shoot is wrapped up and the makers are keen to complete the shoot by the end of the year.