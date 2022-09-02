All eyes on Sita Ramam Hindi Release

Sita Ramam is one of the biggest hits of the year for Telugu cinema. The film is running with decent footfalls in good number of theatres in the Telugu states in its fifth week. This romantic saga is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur played the lead roles. Sita Ramam is releasing in Hindi today and all eyes are focused on the film. Pen Studios is releasing the film across the North Indian circles. With South films faring well and no new releases today, it would be an advantage for Sita Ramam. The film is expected to collect well in metros and in multiplex crowds.

There are no promotions for the film and the Hindi trailer of the film is out recently. The makers believe that the word of mouth can do wonders like it was done for the Telugu version. Sita Ramam is produced by C Ashwini Dutt. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music, the cinematography work, the production values and the performances of Dulquer, Mrunal as Ram and Sita are the major highlights of the film.