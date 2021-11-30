Have BJP top bosses clipped Somu Veerraju’s wings?

Has the process of clean-up begun in the AP BJP? Has the party’s national leadership decided to clip the wings of AP BJP president Somu Veerraju and sideline all those who are pally with the ruling YSRCP? Those in the know of the goings on in the AP BJP answer in the affirmative.

The newly appointed core committee for AP is being seen as an indication of the party national leadership’s decision to clip the wings of the state president. Several members of his close coterie are removed and leaders who are asking for closer cooperation with the TDP are in. The names of the likes of Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who are known to be quite close to the YSRCP, have been removed.

Instead, the names of former state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, former minister Purandeswari, MPs Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh, CM Rajesh and GVL Narasimha Rao, RSS appointee Madhukar and MLC Madhav have been included in the core committee. This is being seen as a definite TDP-wards shift of the BJP. Sources say that this decision was taken after Amit Shah’s recent visit to AP. He was reportedly given a report where the question of marginalising those who came from the TDP was highlighted.

Since then, Amit Shah reportedly directed Somu Veerraju to give adequate importance even to those who came from the TDP. He was reportedly asked to take along everyone. The core committee would now keep a check on the unnecessary overtures to the YSRCP. Sources say that there would be some positive change in the BJP in the coming days.