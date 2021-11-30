NTR Health Varsity staff revolt against Jagan govt’s fund diversion!

The employees’ associations of NTR Health University in Vijayawada went on a flash dharna in the university premises on Tuesday (today) to protest the decision of YSRCP government to divert Rs 250 crore university funds to state government.

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, which is caught in a huge debt burden, due to Navaratnalu schemes and financial mismanagement is exploring all the options to mobilise funds to meet administrative and welfare schemes expenditure.

It is already taking huge loans in the names of various corporations and is now not leaving even universities which have bank deposits collected from students and medical colleges to offer various services.

NTR Health University has bank deposits of Rs 250 crore and Jagan government has eyed these funds.

The university officials agreed to transfer funds to state government under pressure from CM YS Jagan.

Employees of the university are strongly opposing diversion of funds which are meant for development of university and to meet funds for salaries and pensions for staff.

Employees met the university registrar and demanded not to divert funds to the government.

Employees also met university vice-chancellor and demanded to revoke his decision to transfer funds to state government.

However, the VC refused to accept their demand and came in support of Jagan.

Angered at this, university staff sat on dharna on university premises.