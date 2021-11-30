Jagan transfers Rs 686 cr to bank accounts of 11.03 lakh mothers!

Despite Andhra Pradesh government facing severe financial crisis, the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy continues to implement cash transfer schemes by taking loans.

Jagan on Monday (today) transferred Rs 686 crore into the bank accounts of 11.03 lakh mothers in AP to enable them to pay school and colleges fees of their children.

The amount was transferred as part of third phase of “Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Under Jagan Anna Vidya Deevena Scheme, the fee of students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, minorities, Kapus, economically backward classes and differently-abled categories will be reimbursed.

Any student whose annual family income is less than Rs. 2.5 lakh are eligible under Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme.

Those with 10 acres of wetland and 25 acres of dry land are also eligible for the benefit.

There is no income limit for students hailing from families of sanitation works and those who are professionally dependent on taxi, auto, and tractor. However, the income taxpayers will not be eligible.

Jagan transferred the amount online from his Tadepalli residence.

Jagan addressed mothers of few children through video conference.

Collectors of respective districts attending video conference of CM along with few mothers. Mothers expressed thanks to Jagan for helping them financially for the higher education of their children.

However, Jagan asked mothers to pay the money to colleges immediately and not use the money for other purposes.

He said if they misuse this amount, then the government will have to pay the amount directly to colleges instead of mothers.