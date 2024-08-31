Heavy rains in AP: Govt on the alert

Heavy rains are lashing out Andhra Pradesh, throwing normal life out of gear. The landslide in Vijayawada killed one person and injured more than five. With Meteorological Department predicting more rain for the next two to three days, AP Government has jumped into action to prevent rain related mishaps. CM Chandrababu Naidu held a review with CS, DGP, District Collectors and senior officials on Saturday morning, to take stock of the situation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to be on high alert as heavy rains are posing threat to people’s life and properties in various districts. He instructed Irrigation officials to keep an eye on the water levels in rivers and inform to CS from time to time.

CM Chandrababu Naidu directed Revenue, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Departments to work in coordination to take up rescue and relief works wherever needed. He specifically instructed DGP to ensure that traffic jams are not occured in cities and traffic not obstructed due to flooding and water logging due to incessant rain.

CM Chandrababu Naidu assured that the victims and families of Vijayawada landslide will be taken care by Government.

CM directed District Collectors to alert people about rain related emergencies through messages, as part of preventive measures.

Meanwhile, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh urged AP people to exercise caution and come out of homes only if it is necessary. As heavy rains are being recorded in most parts of the state, Nara Lokesh urged people to stay indoors.

Young Minister also urged people living in low lying areas to move to safer places. He instructed TDP leaders and workers to take up relief works wherever necessary and assist officials.

