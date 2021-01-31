High Court green signal for Jagan ration door delivery

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given the go ahead to the Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s prestigious door to door delivery of ration in the State. The court has however put a condition that there should be no political party colours or involvement in any manner in the ration delivery. The photos of any political leaders should not be there on the vehicles or bags during the ration distribution.

The HC instructed the Government to come out with a detailed plan towards the ‘partyless distribution’ of the ration commodities. The Government should submit this plan to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar within two days. On his part, the SEC would take the decision within five days.

However, the problem here for the Jagan regime is that there are photos of the Chief Minister on the ration vehicles. Also, these vehicles were painted with the YCP colours in a visible manner.

Interestingly, the court just said there should be no party colours or photos. It is curious to see how the Government would interpret this in its plan that would be submitted to the SEC. Obviously, Ramesh Kumar would certainly object if the ration vehicles carry the CM photos.