HIT 3: Will Nani head for a pan-Indian Release?

Natural Star Nani is one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema and his market has been consistent over the years. The actor has been trying hard to score a pan-Indian success but it never worked out. He planned a massive release for Dasara in the North Indian belt and as a result, the film’s producer Sudhakar Cherukuri lost a big amount as they had to release the film on their own. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram too had a pan-Indian release but the film was not accepted by the North Indian and the South audience except Telugu.

Now, HIT 3 is releasing on May 1st and the trailer hinted limitless action which happens to be the new trend in Indian cinema. Films like Marco and Kill have been super hits in all the languages. HIT 3 too has the potential but the question is if Nani will take risk and head for a wide release in Hindi with HIT 3. The film has regular distributors in the South Indian region and Nani will have to take the risk for the North Indian region. Will Nani do that risk for HIT 3?

Sailesh Kolanu is the director of HIT 3 and Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless cop. Wall Poster Cinema produced this actioner.