Siva Karthikeyan’s Demand shocked Trivikram

After Allu Arjun is committed to do a film for Atlee, top director Trivikram has staged a hunt for other options. He wanted to work with Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan after Amaran ended up as a massive hit in Telugu along with Tamil. His team approached Siva Karthikeyan and the meeting took place this year in Chennai. Siva Karthikeyan was happy to collaborate with Trivikram but he demanded a whopping Rs 70 crores for the film and the team of Trivikram was left in shock.

Trivikram felt that the project would not be financially viable and skipped the plans. Trivikram is currently working on a script for Venkatesh and the discussions are in the initial stages. He is also working on Allu Arjun’s project and for now nothing has been finalized. With all the top actors occupied, it would be a long wait for Trivikram. His last film Guntur Kaaram featuring Mahesh Babu released during Sankranthi 2024.