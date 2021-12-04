How can BJP come to power in TS with just 40 candidates?

A recent internal survey reportedly done by BJP in Telangana is creating a buzz not just in BJP but also in all parties as well as political circles.

The survey reportedly found that BJP has candidates to contest for just 40 Assembly seats in Telangana.

In the remaining 79 Assembly seats, BJP has no candidates who are capable of contesting the Assembly polls.

Telangana has 119 Assembly seats. It requires to win 61 seats in Assembly to form the government.

Now the question arises how can the BJP come to power in Telangana when it has no candidates to contest even the 61 seats needed to form the government.

Where is the guarantee that all the 40 candidates BJP has at present will win for sure in 2023 December Assembly polls?

Of these 40 candidates, not even 10 candidates are said to be strong like Etela Rajender, Kishan Reddy etc.

In the majority of the constituencies, BJP lacks cadre and even polling booth agents.

Ignoring all these aspects, BJP leaders at national level and Telangana level make tall claims that BJP will come to power by winning 70 seats in 2023 December Assembly polls.

It’s high time, the party high command and state leadership focus on ground realities and strengthen party in the next two years and find strong candidates to contest at least 100 seats if not 119.

In the previous Assembly polls in December 2018, the BJP candidates lost deposits in 105 seats.