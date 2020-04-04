How is govt allowing sand mining in times of lockdown, questions Naidu

While the rest of India was working overtime to contain the spread of corona virus, sand mining in Andhra Pradesh was taken up again in clear violation of the complete lockdown enforced by the state and central governments, TDP president and former chief minister said.

In a letter to the YSRCP president and chief minister, Naidu said sand mining operations by the government during the complete lockdown defeats the purpose of enforcing the measure to contain the spread of the contagion. He also stated in the letter that the government should also curb the illegal sand and gravel activity being carried out with impunity by sand mafia across AP.

Naidu brought five key issues that need to be addressed immediately. He said the government should ensure manufacture of medical equipment at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), procure entire produce from the farmers during the complete lockdown period, regulation of prices of essential commodities and curbing of illegal sand and gravel activity.

“The government should keep a check on middle-men and black marketers who are jacking up the prices in this time of complete lockdown. The Anna Canteens that served a meal for Rs 5 and catered to a large poor and the middle-class section were stopped by this government,” Naidu rued.