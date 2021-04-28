How Love Story team completed shoot without a single case of Coronavirus?

Talented and sensible filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s next directorial Love Story is waiting to release soon. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are the lead actors in this breezy romantic entertainer. The makers continued the shoot for more than three months after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Sekhar Kammula even decided to reshoot some of the portions after he was not convinced with some of the episodes. When the unit members of other films are infected with coronavirus, not a single case for coronavirus is reported on the sets of Love Story.

The makers of the film took special care of the entire unit members and imposed strict coronavirus rules and guidelines issued by the government. The team of Love Story managed to shoot with a crew of 100 members and they offered nutritious food for everyone on the sets. Along with the regular menu, milk, eggs, fruits and multi-vitamin tablets were served for the entire crew members. All the 100 members are insured for Rs 3 lakhs and this costed Rs 50 lakhs for the makers. The makers are quite happy as none of the unit members is tested positive for coronavirus during these tough times.

Love Story produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP will release soon.