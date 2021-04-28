Andhra CM condoles Indo-Pak war veteran’s death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, expressed sorrow over the passing away of Maj. Gen. (Rtd) C. Venugopal AVSM, MVC, the 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran.

The nonagerian war hero who was suffering from health issues, passed away in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, on February 18, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy had felicitated him at his hometown of Tirupati, as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebration of the Indian armed forces.

“The Victory Flame made its way to Tirupati in recognition of the Major General’s services in the War to liberate East Pakistan and it was an honour to felicitate the War Hero”, the chief minister recalled, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.