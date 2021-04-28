HC orders AP Govt to hold daily reviews on Covid

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the AP Government to hold daily review meetings on the Coronavirus situation in the State. This is very important considering the large scale complaints about the lack of hospital beds and the exorbitant costs of tests and medicines. The court asked for forming special flying squads on the part of the Government to enforce compliance of the Covid guidelines at the hospitals.

The HC orders came after hearings completed on the public interest litigation petitions filed by several civil society organisations and activists. The court said that the flying squads should check whether the hospitals were providing proper services at reasonable rates.

The court took serious note of the AP situation following reports that the State became the worst hit in the entire country in the deadly second wave of Coronavirus.

The court made specific instructions to the Government to review availability of remdesivir and other emergency medicines at proper rates. The hospitals should be made to display on the boards on the in-patients and vacancies of beds. The Government should review the availability of oxygen on a daily basis considering the serious threat being posed because of its scarcity and exploitation.